Gwen Stefani Reveals Rare Photo of Son Kingston in Celebration of His 14th Birthday

Gwen Stefani shared a rare photo and video of her eldest son Kingston to celebrate his fourteenth birthday.

The mother of three first shared a sweet photo of Kingston James McGregor Rossdale on Tuesday (May 26). "Happy 14th bday to my first born son - thank u [sic] God for marking me HIS MAMMA," the "Nobody But You" singer captioned the beach snapshot.

Stefani followed up her initial photo with a video of Kingston and Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton. In the clip, Shelton is seen donning a Hawaiian shirt while he smothers and kisses Kingston on the forehead multiple times in a joking manner, before Kingston playfully wipes his face.

Stefani has three children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The pair share 14-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale and 5-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

Gavin also paid tribute to his firstborn son with an Instagram post. "What a journey with this young man," the Bush frontman wrote. "King, you blow me away. Such a kind funny smart handsome naughty spirited articulate dynamic sapien."

His father also poked fun at the fact that his son requested and advertised a large party, which the family will not be having due to the pandemic. He did promise that it will come in the future once the world becomes safer, though.

See the birthday posts, below.