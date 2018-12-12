Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Engagement: Why ‘Trauma’ Might Get in the Way

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in no rush to head down the aisle again.

The singer, who's been dating her former The Voice co-star for more than three years, said during a Today show appearance on Wednesday that she's putting "zero pressure" on her beau to propose. Stefani, 49, said she and Shelton have both been through a lot in their past relationships, so they're taking things nice and slow and enjoying the ride.

"There is zero pressure," she said. "I think when there's trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can."

Still, there's no denying that the former No Doubt front woman sees a future with Shelton, 42. She told Natalie Morales she's hopeful he's her "forever."

"I never thought I would get this moment, and so it's just really special," she said of their relationship.

Shelton expressed a similar sentiment about Stefani last month during an interview with ET Online, though he was a bit more coy about the matter. While he didn't outright say it, he did admit that the "forever" lyric from their joint song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" was "of course" about Stefani.

"I would like to think so. Come on, man! This is romance around here. Of course!" he said.

Stefani and Shelton have been a couple since 2015, following their respective splits.