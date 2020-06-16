Gwen Stefani Is Coming Back to ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani is ready to take back her seat as a judge on The Voice!

The 50-year-old music icon will return to The Voice for Season 19, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The singer will replace Nick Jonas, who joined the judging panel for Season 18 and will be off shooting a film during the filming of Season 19. Stefani will reportedly join fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and her boyfriend, country star Blake Shelton, who Stefani met on the show during 2014.

In May, Stefani and Shelton performed their duet, "Nobody But You," virtually from home quarantine during the Season 18 finale.

Stefani served as a judge on The Voice for four seasons—Season 7 Season 9, Season 12 and Season 17—before leaving in 2019 to complete her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

The "Used to Love You" singer also served as a Voice mentor for contestants during Season 8 and Season 10.

The Voice is set to return to television this fall on NBC.