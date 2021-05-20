How Love Got in the Way of Halsey’s Biopic (in a Good Way)

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Halsey's scrapped biopic, Lil Yachty's nail polish line and more, below.

Here's Why Halsey's Biopic Was Scrapped



Back in 2018, it was announced that a biopic based on Halsey's life was in the works at HBO. Fans have been wanting an update on the progress of the movie — and now we finally have one. It turns out the producer, director and screenwriter of the biopic, Alec Aydin, became so wrapped up in Halsey's story... that he and the pop star fell in love!

Half of Americans Don't Think Mental Health Is an excuse to Call Out of Work

Did you know that 57 percent of employed Americans think mental health isn’t a valid reason to call out of work? Unfortunately, there is still a negative stigma around the topic of mental health. A recent survey revealed that 62 percent of respondents believe their boss would judge them if they called out and said it was for mental health reasons. (via Study Finds)

Snoop Dog's Daughter Struggling With Mental Health

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, took to Instagram Live to share her story about dealing with mental health. She expressed that even though she is the child of a famous celebrity, that doesn't mean her life is all glitz and glam. Broadus talked about attempting to end her life back when she was just 13 years old. (via People)

Lil Yachty's New Nail Polish Is for Everyone!



Lil Yachty is breaking down stereotypes and proving that nail polish can be worn by anyone. The rapper, who just released his nail polish line, Crete, says painting his nails is just one of the many ways he likes to express himself. (via TMZ)