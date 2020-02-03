Halsey Calls G-Eazy ‘Abusive’ on Instagram After Concert Harassment

Halsey responded to people taunting her about her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy.

On Sunday (February 2), just one day after the "Graveyard" singer confronted and threatened to kick a heckler out of a club during her pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami, she commented on her own Instagram post to clap back at trolls who were writing her ex's name under one of her new photos.

"I see y'all in the comments," she wrote in a since-deleted comment. "And I know you think you're funny. Cause you're at home on your iPhone and I'm not a real human being to you. I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me."

Halsey and G-Eazy dated on and off for nearly a year before calling it quits in October 2018. However, since the breakup, the pop star has opened up about her relationship with the rapper through her music — and famously depicted her tumultuous romance in the song and music video for her chart-topping hit "Without Me."

Most recently, she released her new single "You Should Be Sad," in which she sings the lines, "I'm just glad I made it out without breakin' down/ And then ran so f---in' far/ That you would never ever touch me again."

During her performance on Saturday (February 1), Halsey was forced to stop her show to call out a concert-goer who kept shouting G-Eazy's name.

"If you say G-Eazy one more f---ing time I will kick you out of this party," she told the person. "I will kick your f---ing a-- outside this party. Test me. F---ing test me. You wanna get out of the crowd?"

"You're not going to disrespect me like that at my own f---ing show," Halsey added.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy made headlines for his own reasons this weekend. Following the 2020 Super Bowl, he sparked dating rumors with Megan Thee Stallion after sharing a now-viral kissing video.