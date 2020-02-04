Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms ‘Hannah Montana’ Prequel Talks

Fans may get the best of both worlds once again with a Hannah Montana prequel.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who played Robby Stewart and his rockstar alter ego Robbie Ray on the 2000s Disney Channel show, confirmed the rumor of the show’s potential revival.

"They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat," Billy Ray told Hollywood Life in an interview. "Because that means I get to get my mullet back."

The original show never shared the full story of the Stewart family or went into detail about how Miley became Hannah. "I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana," Billy Ray shared.

The franchise spawned numerous sold-out tours, four seasons of the television show, two feature films and an unforgettable story line. The show ran from 2006-2011 when Miley Cyrus turned nineteen years old.

Billy Ray did not confirm if his daughter Miley would sign on for the project or what exactly the storyline of the show will entail. Fans speculate that the revival could be on the new Disney streaming platform Disney+, similar to the High School Musical spinoff on the platform, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The cast still seems to be friendly and in contact with one another. The main cast included Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moises Arias.

"I have a feeling it might. It could. Everything is possible," Billy Ray said in response to the possibility of a revival to Entertainment Tonight Canada in August of 2019. "Certainly worth thinking about. It sounds fun to me. I’ve always wanted like a prequel."

Billy Ray admitted that his feelings usually end up in successes. "I had that feeling about 'Achy Breaky Heart,' I had a feeling about Hannah Montana," he said. "I felt that Miley was Hannah Montana. That show was gonna be a hit."

Fingers crossed that Hannah Montana could make a return!