Harry Styles Confirms NSFW Meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles finally revealed the meaning of his hit song "Watermelon Sugar," and it's exactly what you probably thought it was about.

Ellen Pompeo Yelled at Denzel Washington on Set

Fans are calling Ellen Pompeo "disrespectful" after she told a story about how she and Denzel Washington got into an argument on set. The Grey's Anatomy star revealed on her podcast that Washington was directing an episode years ago when they had a disagreement. Hear her story:

Most Kidnappings Happen During These Times

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed there are three times a day when kidnappings and abductions are most likely to happen: between 7 AM and 9 AM; between 3 PM and 4 PM; and between 6 PM and 7 PM. (via NY Post)

Kanye West Is Getting Into the Tech Business

Kanye West recently filed a trademark to put the name "Donda" on tech merchandise. He will reportedly be coming out with a line containing audio speakers, tablets, computers, smart glasses, smart watches and more. (via TMZ)

Will Smith Says This Movie Was His Favorite

In a recent segment with GQ, Will Smith revealed his best and worst movies. Watch below: