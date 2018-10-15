Here’s Why Ariana Grande + Pete Davidson Broke Up

It wasn't jealousy or scandal that incited a split between Hollywood's most famous couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — it was simply a case of a heavy heart.

The musician and comedian, whose breakup was first reported Sunday (October 14), went their separate ways because Grande realized she was still emotionally raw from the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who reportedly overdosed in September, according to TMZ.

"Sources close to AG and PD tell us Ariana was in an incredibly dark place following her ex-boyfriend's apparent fatal overdose," the site said. "She didn't blame herself — she feels she did everything she could to get him sober — but it left her an emotional wreck."

The site added that Miller's death gave Grande a pair of epiphanies: for one, she realized she and Davidson got engaged way too quickly. Secondly, she came to terms with the fact that she wasn't emotionally prepared to be in another relationship.

TMZ first reported that Grande and Davidson had broken up just a day after Grande was spotted at a taping of Saturday Night Live, where the two were seen cuddling and being affectionate. The site said that both Davidson and Grande were leaning toward a breakup, but that Grande was the one who ultimately ended things. Still, TMZ noted there's no bad blood, and that both stars still care deeply about each other.