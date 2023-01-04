Ex-White House Staffer Hope Hicks Says Trump Made Her ‘Unemployable’ After Jan. 6 Riot

Recently revealed text messages from former White House staffer Hope Hicks reveal her frustration with ex-president Donald Trump following the 2021 Capitol riot.

Released by the House Jan. 6 committee, the texts between Hicks and Ivanka Trump's then-chief of staff, Julie Radford, show how some of Trump's former staff members really felt about Trump's initial lack of silence surrounding the violent Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In the texts, Hicks wondered how her professional career would be impacted.

"In one day [Trump] ended every future opportunity that doesn't include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter," Hicks wrote in one text.

"And all of us that didn't have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I'm so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now," she continued, adding in another message, "This made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God I'm so f---ing mad."

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Radford echoed Hicks' feelings by writing she had been "crying for an hour." She also shared her belief that there would be no chance of "finding a job" elsewhere following the riot.

Hicks exited the Trump White House in 2018, before returning as an advisor to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in 2020. She resigned just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Before joining the Trump White House, Hicks worked for Trump’s presidential campaign and the Trump Organization, as well as Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.

According to People, in December 2022 the House panel voted to recommend the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against Trump in relation to the riot, including obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the government; inciting an insurrection; and conspiracy to make a false statement.