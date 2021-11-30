The Real Gucci Family Isn’t a Fan of ‘House of Gucci’

It turns out not everyone is a fan of House of Gucci.

House of Gucci had a strong debut weekend at the box office, but not everyone was impressed. The movie's namesake, the actual Gucci family, wasn't exactly thrilled with the blockbuster that stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver.

Per NYLON, the Gucci family had some harsh words to say about the movie. In addition to criticizing the accuracy of the film and the onscreen portrayal of the family members, the Gucci family said House of Gucci was “extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

Ouch. And while most of us are hoping Gaga wins an Oscar for her performance of Patrizia Reggiani, we can probably assume members of the Gucci family don't feel the same.

NYLON spilled that the Gucci family was most bothered by her role because it inaccurately represented Reggiani as a victim in an "inclusive company where women had power."

They also reportedly believe that Reggiani “is portrayed not just in the film, but also in statements from cast members, as a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture.”

So far, none of the cast members have commented on the family's remarks on social media. In fact, Gaga tweeted some cast photos from the movie's premiere alongside her Gucci "famiglia."