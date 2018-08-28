How Pete Davidson Proposed to Ariana Grande Is Totally Opposite to Their Entire Relationship

For a couple who has been openly, unabashedly extra throughout the entirety of their whirlwind relationship, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's proposal story is...surprisingly low-key.

“I didn’t want to do something corny,” Davidson told Variety in a new cover story, explaining how he popped the question. "We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

The 24-year-old comedian, who previously described being engaged as "so f---king lit," also said he still can't believe she said yes.

"I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f--k is this thing doing around?’” he joked. "For right now, it’s rocking."

Grande, who has said she considers herself a "not very traditional" person, was very onboard with the laidback proposal.

"It was just really simple and really sweet," she revealed of the moment during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show. "We were just like hanging out and he had a ring and he just asked me. It was really sweet. He didn't get on the knee or anything, thank God...oh my God, that would've been so googly."