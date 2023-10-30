M&M’s Will Replenish Your Halloween Candy Supply If You Run Out in These Cities

M&M's is here to save your Halloween from a scary candy emergency this year!

Mars, the parent company of M&M's, has teamed up with food delivery service Gopuff to rescue households that run out of candy for trick or treaters this Tuesday.

Beginning at 3PM ET on Oct. 31, customers in select areas in the U.S. such as Phoenix, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia and Miami can call in for extra sweet reinforcements via the official Halloween Rescue Squad website.

If your address is in the Gopuff service zone, you can request a candy refill on Halloween and Gopuff will deliver M&M's straight to your doorstep in under an hour so you can refill your Halloween candy bowl quickly and without drawing the ire of cranky trick or treaters.

Click here to see if the free M&M's delivery service is available in your area.

M&M's recently released their latest flavor, Campfire S'mores, just in time for fall.

Another bonus for Mars Candy fans: Customers who purchase select candies at a participating store on Oct. 31 will be eligible for a free three-month Peacock Premium trial.

Not a big sweets person? More into savory snacks instead? No problem! Domino's Pizza is also hooking up their customers with free pizza this season.

Domino's Rewards members who spend $7.99 or more online will receive a coupon for a free, medium two-topping pizza to redeem on qualifying dates.