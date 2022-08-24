It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?)

The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at 8PM ET. MTV will hold the ceremony at Newark's Prudential Center in New Jersey, where past VMAs have cemented iconic pop culture moments and legendary performances.

In a first, this year's VMAs will have three hosts sharing duties rather than a singular emcee. Three generations of hip-hop will unite to share the stage with hosts LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Minaj will also be part of one of the VMAs' most pivotal moments when she receives the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, which will see her perform a medley of her hits. Past honorees include Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Britney Spears and Beyoncé.

Co-host Jack Harlow is also performing, along with notable acts such as BLACKPINK (in their first VMAs performance), Dove Cameron, Lizzo, Mâneskin, Anitta and more.

This year's contenders for Video of the Year include the likes of "drivers license" superstar Olivia Rodrigo, the ever-charming Harry Styles and 2021 VMAs host Doja Cat.

Plus, the results of the highly-anticipated award for the Group of the Year battle between BTS' ARMY and BLACKPINK's Blinks will be revealed, as well as the performance of Global Icon honorees Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will take to the VMAs stage for the first time in two decades.

Johnny Depp will also allegedly make a "comeback" appearance on the famed award show.

Voting for the fan-led show is now open on MTV's website.

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs on TV:

MTV has expanded access to the VMAs this year!

Catch the 2022 MTV VMAs live on MTV, VH1, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land or The CW.

How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs Online:

Don't have cable or TV? The show will also stream on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV or MTV.com.