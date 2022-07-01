Hugh Jackman's all-white condo in Manhattan is 11,000 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The triplex features "uninterrupted views up, down and across the Hudson River to the New Jersey skyline," according to Dirt.

The actor's home features glass walls, a double-sided fireplace, family room and main suite with its own gym, dressing rooms and sauna. Jackman isn't the only celebrity who lives in the West Village building, which also houses clothing designer Calvin Klein and chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The X-Men star has owned this luxurious home for 14 years and though he's selling, he still plans to stay in the New York area.

Inside Hugh Jackman's $40 Million Manhattan Condo Hugh Jackman paid $21 million for this triplex condo in Manhattan in 2008, which the actor recently listed for $39.5 million.

