The breaking point for relationships usually involves something serious, but in this case, a husband reached his tipping point over a literal hot dog.

In a Reddit post, a 25-year-old woman was married to her 29-year-old husband and believed until this explosion that they had a “good relationship.” One of her anonymous partner’s favorite foods were hot dogs, while she thinks that they are gross. However, he’s tried to get her to try the American delicacy but she refused his request every time he begged her to take a bite.

While the couple watched an episode of Futurama, she mentioned that she was hungry and her husband offered to get her a snack. He returned with a hot dog. She told him, "Baby, you know I dislike hot dogs," in a playful tone but his response was unexpected.

"He the just SNAPPED yelling and screaming saying why won’t you just try it for once and stop being a baby," she recalled. "Then he just said 'Divorce now' and went upstairs and locked the door?!"

The original poster asked Reddit what to do since he went upstairs and didn't return for some time. Hours later, she updated the post and told her that he didn't want to talk and just went outside. The following day, he told her that he was ready to talk. He explained that the reason he "blew up" was because he was done with her "child-like behavior."

"Then he just sighed and said he’s been cheating on me with my older sister," he revealed. "When I threatened to leave him, he said he was sorry but she’s just more mature and not childish over a hot dog. Then AGAIN I threatened to leave and he just handed me his phone and looked away." The content on his phone included sexual texts and photos of him and her sister.

"Since I don’t want to keep writing we’re getting a divorce over something more than a hot dog. CHEATING," she concluded, despite titling the post that it was the hot dog moment that caused their divorce.

In a twist of events, another Reddit user shared that she and her boyfriend of four years also somewhat broke up over a hot dog. They went to Costco together and after shopping, ordered hot dogs. She had the cart with their purchases and left the counter to find a table for them to sit at. She also grabbed their cups and filled them at the fountain drink station. When she returned to the table, he only brought his hot dog, not hers. When she asked where it was, he responded questioning why she didn't get it off the counter.

"My jaw basically dropped to the floor that this person who claims to love me couldn’t even grab the whole order and my hot dog. I had to take his receipt and bring it back to go grab it. Honestly it made me feel like he would drown me to save himself," she explained. "... Grabbing that hot dog for myself symbolized that he doesn’t even respect me enough for this relationship to be courteous."