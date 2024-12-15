Husband Leaves New Bride at Home for Solo Honeymoon: ‘Was I Supposed to Sit at Home?’

What would make a groom leave his bride to go on their honeymoon solo?

In a now viral Reddit thread, a new husband asked if he was in the wrong "because I went on my honeymoon without my brand new wife since she 'had' to take care of her sister?"

The anonymous new husband shared that he just got married to his wife, Tonya, who essentially raised her sister, Marie, as their mother passed away. Marie got married and pregnant and went into premature labor during Tonya and her groom's wedding reception.

"She gave birth to a tiny but healthy baby girl," he explained. "And for some reason Tonya decided that she needed to go take care of her."

The couple was scheduled to leave for their honeymoon getaway two days after their wedding. Tonya told him that she couldn't leave her sister with her newborn. He clarified that his wife does not have a medical background and that Marie has a support system including a husband, parents and in-laws. The groom didn't "understand why she had to go."

"But we had nonrefundable tickets. And insurance didn't cover 'I have to stay and take care of my sister' as part of the coverage. Plus I had booked two weeks off for my wedding and honeymoon," he added.

The groom's logic was that since he was going to be at home by himself either way, he left for their honeymoon by himself. He ended up enjoying the massive bed, massages, excursions, deep sea fishing sailing and a dune buggy tour of the tropical island.

"I just got back and my wife is still with her sister. But she is upset that I went on our honeymoon by myself," he revealed. "Was I supposed to let the money go to waste? Was I supposed to sit at home playing Diablo while I waited for her to be done?"

The new husband shared that they are still fighting about him going on the honeymoon solo while his friends agreed that it was better that one of them use the nonrefundable stay than none. Tonya's friends believe that he was in the wrong despite there being no room in his new sister-in-law's house or NICU for him to stay in.