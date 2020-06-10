Iggy Azalea Announces She Gave Birth to Baby Boy

Iggy Azalea revealed that the rumors are true and that she is officially a mom to her first child, a son!

On Wednesday (June 10), the rapper made the big announcement via an Instagram Story.

"I have a son," she wrote in the post. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

Azalea explained that she wanted to keep his life private and away from the public eye. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words," she concluded with a blue heart emoji.

Rumors about Azalea's pregnancy first sparked in December 2019.

Last month it was reported that the baby's alleged father, Playboi Carti, spent $400,000 on a “family-friendly” 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan that provides an area for a car seat.

The couple met while touring together in 2018 and have been dating on and off since then. Last year, the couple moved into a home together in the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead.