Iggy Azalea just made her relationship status more difficult to decipher.

During an interview with Y100 Miami this week, the rapper, at the time rumored to be dating NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, was asked if she preferred the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texas.

After choosing Texas, the interviewer asked, "Do you know why I'm asking you this?"

"Yes," she replied, laughing, later adding "we're in a relationship" when asked if she and Hopkins were dating.

Though she appeared to confirm the relationship on radio, Azalea seemed to change her mind just hours later.

"I'm single," she tweeted late Wednesday night (August 8), adding the next morning, "I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n s---... it's nice."

On Instagram, Hopkins also confirmed his single status, writing in an Instagram Story, "Y'all, I'm not a social media seeker, but your boi is SINGLE."

So if both Azalea and Hopkins are single, why did Azalea say they were dating in the first place? Was she just teasing the radio host? Or is it possible the pair were dating and then broke up after the interview?

In the words of Kris Jenner: This is a case for the FBI.