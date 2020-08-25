What is the TikTok song that goes, "I'm not your toy" and sounds like a chicken clucking?

The song is actually called "Toy" and is by Netta, a.k.a. Netta Barzilai, an Israeli pop star and winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, which she competed at in Lisbon, Portugal. The high-energy electro-pop song became Israel's fourth track to take home the grand prize at Eurovision, and even topped the Billboard U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

In an interview following her 2018 win, Netta said the track is "an empowerment song in general for everybody ... who has been struggling to be themselves, struggling with their bosses, with the government, somebody stepping on them."

In 2020, Netta's Eurovision-winning single went viral on TikTok when TikTok users @itsjustaba (who has 3.9 million followers) and @g.ubblegum (who has 540.6K followers) recorded animated POV videos to the track, pretending to possessed or bewitched to sound like a frantically clicking chicken. The "possessed by a chicken" trend quickly went viral on the app, with @itsjustaba's video being viewed nearly 92 million times to date, and @g.ubblegum's clip being viewed nearly 60 million times.

Listen to Netta's "Toy" in full, below.

Learn the full lyrics to Netta's "Toy" via Genius, below.

