Influencer Slammed for ‘Demanding’ Free Dog From Rescue Shelter

Online influencers and brands will often form symbiotic relationships. However, things can occasionally turn sour between the two.

According to The Mirror, an unknown influencer was slammed on Reddit after asking a shelter to give them a free dog in exchange for promotion on Instagram.

The influencer's DM to the shelter was shared in a screenshot via Reddit. It read:

"Hi, Are you guys keen on collaborating with me? I will be able to deliver 1 Instagram carousel post (IGP) and 1 Instagram story post (IGS) - repost of IGP. You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice. (Usually companies sponsor products and remuneration.) The reason why I'm keen on this collaboration is because I'm looking for a buddy for my current dog!"

In the comments, many didn't see a problem with the influencer wanting to work with the charity. However, they did see a problem with them expecting a puppy for free.

"Most of the time those 'influencers' have fewer followers that the person or business they are asking something from," one user wrote.

"Because those are the homes we want shelter dogs going to — people who saw one on their favorite influencer’s Instagram and go adopt one on a whim," another person wrote.

"You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice. Number one ... that’s not asking, it’s demanding. Number two ... she didn’t say the golden word, so that’s an automatic denial. And number three ... I would be sorely tempted to red-pen the entire post, highlight all the grammatical errors, write 'denied' in large red letters and send it back to this obtuse doofus," someone else shared.

Apparently, influencers approaching shelters with proposals similar to this one shared on Reddit isn't an unusual occurrence.

"As someone who runs part of a rescue we get weird s--- like this all the time. People drive me crazy," someone claiming to be an animal rescue worker commented.