Is Rihanna Engaged? New Diamond Ring Has Everyone Talking

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged?

The "Diamonds" icon sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed out and about wearing a big diamond ring on a certain finger.

According to Page Six, the pregnant pop star was spotted shopping for baby clothes Monday (March 21). She was casually dressed in a pair of jeans and a fitted shirt, but what drew everyone's attention was what appeared to be a diamond on her ring finger.

The publication clocked the potential engagement bling as a piece from Briony Raymond New York.

Of course, the choice jewelry caused an uproar on social media as everyone rushed to speculate on what it meant. Some took the ring as confirmation RiRi's getting ready to say "I do" and questioned if we were ever getting a new album. Others were doubtful.

At the moment, neither Rihanna nor A$AP appear to have commented on the rumors.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the internet has weighed in on the pair's love life. The couple dealt with relationship rumors through most of 2020, according to Elle. Sources confirmed the pairing in December of that year, but it wasn't until May 2021 that A$AP made it official during an interview with GQ.

Considering the casual way the pair announced Rihanna's pregnancy, it wouldn't be totally surprising if the "Love on the Brain" star debuted her engagement in an equally carefree manner.

However, it's worth pointing out nothing is official just yet.

After all, Vogue asked a similar question after Rihanna was spotted rocking a diamond on that finger all the way back in 2017. The Sun had her possibly engaged to Drake in 2016. Engagement rumors seem to follow the pop star everywhere she goes. This could easily be another false alarm.

Although we don't know anything for sure just yet, Rihanna did discuss parenting and sharing responsibilities with a father all the way back in 2010.

"I definitely think a child deserves both parents," she said during a conversation with Kanye West for Interview. "I don’t know if I’ll be married or anything. But however the father is in the child’s life, he’s going to be in the child’s entire life."

Rihanna also commented on what constituted the "perfect marriage" at the time.

"I think you should already feel married before you get married," she explained. "I think a wedding should just be a celebration of the marriage, and you should already feel like husband and wife. You should feel like your love is completely unconditional to this person, that it doesn’t matter what — that you will be down with this person forever."

The singer added that if you're having second thoughts, you clearly aren't there yet.

Ten years later, Rihanna told Vogue UK that she was prepared to have "three or four" kids within the next decade. She was less concerned about co-parenting at that point and more worried about her responsibilities to her children.

"The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child," she said. "That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”