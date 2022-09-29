Is Shakira’s New Song ‘Te Felicito’ About Ex Gerard Pique?

Shakira's hips can't lie and apparently neither can she. The music superstar is preparing to release a new album and many are speculating that a certain song is all about her ex Gerard Pique.

Her single "Te Felicito" can be translated to "I Congratulate You" and across the tune she sings about a dishonest lover.

"For pleasing you, I broke into pieces. / They warned me but I didn't pay attentionI realized you were fake. / It was the drop that spilled the glass," she croons.

While the song was released in April of this year, it has only recently gone viral on social media.

One commenter wrote in Spanish: "Fan Theory: The song ‘I congratulate you on how well you act' by Shakira is directed toward her ex Gerard Piqué."

"Listening carefully to ‘Te Felicito' by Shakira to understand the gossip. Oh Piqué, how well you act," another person wrote in Spanish.

Shakira previously announced that she had split from Piqué in June of this year. The couple was had been married for 11 years and share two sons together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Upon the announcement of their split, the couple released a statement to E! News.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." it read.

According to The Sun, the couple split after Piqué cheated on Shakira. However, that has not been confirmed.

Shakira is currently facing charges of tax fraud in Spain and it was recently announced that she would have to stand trial as a result.

Her team has denied any wrongdoing in the case.