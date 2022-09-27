Shakira Facing Tax Fraud Trial in Spain After Denying Any Wrongdoing

After months of speculation, Shakira will officially be facing a tax fraud trial in Spain as a result of 2018 accusations against her, according to NPR.

The singer could face up to eight years in prison if convicted in the trial.

Prosecutors in Spain accused Shakira of not paying the equivalent of $13.9 million in taxes and could also slap her with a hefty fine if found guilty of tax evasion, in addition to the potential prison sentence.

However, Shakira and her team have denied any wrongdoing from the singer and claim that Shakira has paid all that she owed plus $2.8 million more.

While the trial date has yet to be set, the Barcelona court has stacked six counts of tax fraud against the "Hips Don't Lie" singer.

Apparently, the accusations stem from Shakira's living situation in 2012 through 2014, during which she spent time in Spain, while her official home was located in the Bahamas.

Shakira used to live in Barcelona with ex-partner Gerard Piqué, a soccer player, before ending their 11-year relationship. The couple has two children together.

In the meantime, she told Elle that this is her "darkest hour" despite preparing to release a new album.

"I’m really, really thrilled about not only the body of work that I have right now to share with the people who are waiting for it, but also how gratifying the whole process has been for me. How therapeutic as well," she told the publication.

She also discussed how paparazzi have been "camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7" and how she's tried to shield her kids from the drama, saying, "I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life."

The '"Whenever, Wherever" singer also said that she's been dealing with her father being in the ICU while trying to protect her children as they deal with their parents separating.

Finally, when asked about the tax fraud allegations, Shakira said, "I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations. ... I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor."