Jack Antonoff Hangs up on Reporter When Asked About Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff abruptly hung up on an interviewer who asked about Taylor Swift's next album.

The 39-year-old musician and superstar producer, who has collaborated with the pop star a lot of the years, wasn't impressed with being asked about his involvement the pop star's upcoming LP The Tortured Poets Department.

After a question from a reporter for Netherlands newspaper NRC, he responded: "You know I don't talk about that.

"If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation."

The outlet added that Jack then ended the call.

Taylor announced her new record last month as she accepted her 13th Grammy Award for Midnights.

She has since revealed a track list for the album, which will feature 17 tracks including guest spots from Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

His and Taylor's working relationship goes back to 2013 when he wrote and produced her track "Sweeter Than Fiction" with her for the movie One Chance.

He worked on three songs with her for her album 1989 the following year, and that partnership continued with Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore and Evermore in 2020 and 2022's Midnights.

He also worked as a producer on the Taylor's Versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989.

He recently insisted there is "no reason" for the magic to "keep coming" each time, but he's always pleasantly surprised.

He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "Every time we do something new, I joke, ‘I guess we still got it,’ because there’s no reason for it to keep coming the way it does.

“There’s a lot of magic there. I feel that way with Taylor, I feel that way with Lana.”

He added: "And I’m just grateful that it’s there, and I don’t know where it comes from or where it goes, but the one thing that I’ve noticed is that anyone who claims to know where it comes from and where it goes burns out pretty quick.”