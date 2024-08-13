Man Who Went Viral for Flubbing ‘Buttery, Flaky Crust’ Line Dead at 86

Jack Palmer, the man responsible for flubbing the phrase "buttery, flaky crust" in a viral video from 2012, has died at age 86.

The Maine native's death was announced on Facebook on Aug. 10 by Dysart's, the restaurant he filmed the iconic video for.

"Thank you, Jack, for making MILLIONS of people laugh and smile. I have faith God serves Chicken Pot Pie in Heaven," the post said.

The original video on YouTube has 9.6 million views and even inspired a Saturday Night Live parody.

Viewers were immediately charmed by the elderly couple in the video trying to pronounce the tongue twister.

Not only were Palmer's attempts at saying the phrase humorous, but his wife, Sonya's, growing frustration with him made the video even more hilarious.

Plus, his laugh over the situation was infectious.

Per People, Palmer previously told the Portland Press Herald, "We probably had to do it over about 40 times. I just couldn’t do it. My wife got a little perturbed, then they asked her to do it. That was fun too."

"We were just being ourselves, being natural," he added.

Of the SNL skit, he told the outlet, "We thought they did a good job. It was all in good fun."

The couple faithfully ate at Dysart's Restaurant, dining at the establishment every Monday through Thursday, according to server Lynette Daughtery via news outlet WCSH.

"That man always had a smile on his face," Daughtery said. "They were local celebrities. I called them the king and queen."

The Palmers' iconic video also inspired a viral trend on TikTok in 2023 where people asked their family members to try not to mess up the "buttery, flaky crust" line.

Many people joked that the line is "senior citizens kryptonite."