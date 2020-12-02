Jake Paul Potentially in Trouble for Throwing Post-Fight Rager

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how many Americans are in pain, Jake Paul's latest trouble and more, below!

Jake Paul Potentially in Trouble for Post-Fight Rager

After knocking out Nate Robinson, Jake Paul threw a massive rager at his Calabasas home... in the midst of a pandemic. And apparently the mayor is not happy about it. Uh oh, Jake! (via TMZ)

Survey Finds Americans' Backs Are Hurting

A recent survey found that, due to the pandemic forcing folks to stay home more, Americans are now spending an extra four hours sitting down than they did pre-COVID times. Additionally, 3 in 5 Americans are experiencing new pains and aches and more than half of respondents have discovered new backside pains. (via StudyFinds)

Tequila Bar Registers as a Church





A UK tequila bar called 400 Rabbits is trying to navigate COVID restrictions by registering as a church. The bar is now called The Church of the 400 Rabbits. Talk about the holy spirit(s)... (via BBC)

Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2021, Revealed!





The tenth annual list of Forbes' 30 Under 30 is here! Comprised of 600 entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, scientists and entertainers, some big names this year include Travis Scott, Ben Simmons, Roddy Ricch and more! See the full list via Forbes.

Shawn Mendes to Perform Wonder: The Experience

The singer took to Instagram to announce Wonder: The Experience, an event scheduled for December 6 to celebrate the release of his new album Wonder. All proceeds will go towards The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIO2GXbnhi4