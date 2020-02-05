Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer Amid ‘Legendary’ Backlash

Jameela Jamil has come out as queer.

The Good Place star shared a long letter on Twitter on Wednesday (February 5) about her decision to come out amid backlash and controversy over her role on the upcoming HBO Max show Legendary which is a ballroom (voguing) competition show. Social media users were quick to share their thoughts about adding the 33-year-old as a judge without ballroom experience.

"Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer," Jamil wrote. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy with the South Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear, and turmoil when I was a kid."

The actress admitted that this was not the way she wanted or intended on coming out. She announced that she will be taking a break from Twitter.

"I know that being queer doesn't qualify me as ballroom," she continued. "But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show, (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion,) and it's beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts. Sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance."

She clarified that she is not the emcee, as other media outlets reported, but rather a judge. "I'm just a lead judge due to my 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a newcomer to ballroom (like much of the audience will be) and therefore a window in for people who are just discovering it now, and being a long time ally of the LGBTQ community," she concluded.

See the post, below.