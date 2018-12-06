Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next': Watch James Corden’s Spoof With Jeff Goldblum

James Corden and Jeff Goldblum teamed up for a hilarious spoof of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" video.

The clip aired during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show, and opens with Corden, the show's host, popping into Goldblum's dressing room. The pair get to chatting and Corden declares, "We should be saying, 'Thank you, Jeff'" before launching into a full-on recreation of Grande's recently released video.

Corden is shown lying on a bed in silky pajamas with a Goldblum-filled Burn Book while recounting the actor's many accomplishments in song.

"First saw him in The Fly, where his face was grotesque. Then he won independence from an alien mess," Corden sings. "In Thor: Ragnarok, his performance was classic. But who could forget the hot doctor that he played in Jurassic?"

He goes on to sing lyrics about "our silver fox with black thick-rimmed glasses."

"The way that he talks will charm off your a----," Corden croons. "I'm so frickin' grateful for his pecks."

Goldblum appears throughout the video, even at one point stepping into Kris Jenner's role as Regina George's "cool mom" holding a video camera in the audience while Corden dances with men dressed as iconic character's Goldblum's played throughout the years.

Grande has seen the video and she absolutely loved it. In fact, she's requested a prop off the set...for a friend, of course.

"Omg.... may I please.... please for Christmas have the thank u, Jeff book? It's for a friend. promise," she tweeted.