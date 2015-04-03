Plenty of celebrities slammed Indiana's new religious freedom act, but few have done it with as much hilarity as James Van Der Beek and Anna Camp.

The actor, famous for playing Dawson Leery, and the Pitch Perfect actress teamed up for a Funny Or Die skit that pokes fun at the controversial bill. In the video, both actors pretend they are in an informercial selling plate sets — it all seems innocent enough until they get a phone call as they are attempting to sell a set.

The skit's caller tries to buy the plates, saying they would be perfect for himself and his partner, but Anna's character quickly shuts him down.

"Here in Indiana, we have a religious freedom law, which means we don't have to serve anyone who threatens our religion," James says. Anna chimes in with, "I mean, can you imagine a world in which a gay couple asked you to make a cake and then you actually have to sit down and make it?"

James and Anna continue taking calls and at one point, a woman refers to her husband as a man, which prompts them to throw in free extras. All in all, it's a very funny, cheeky video that makes a big statement about the new law.

The highlight of the video just might come when Anna puts on a pair of glasses, breaks into an akward dance and calls herself "funky," saying she listens to Meghan Trainor — both James and Anna are (pitch) perfect as a pair of ultra corny salespeople who are very clearly stuck in the past.