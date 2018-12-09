Jana Kramer Hits Back at ‘Rude’ Body Shamers One Week After Giving Birth

Jana Kramer had a few choice words for Internet trolls body shaming her one week after giving birth.

The country music star posted a cropped photo of herself wearing a shirt she lifted to expose her bare stomach, along with a gut-wrenching caption about some of the comments she'd been getting. Kramer, 35, said she was inundated with hateful messages after posting a picture of herself in a form-fitting outfit.

"I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I'm so glad I didn't which is why this photo is now cropped," she wrote. "It's amazing the comments and how rude some people [can] be."

Kramer continued, "No I didn't get a tummy tuck, now I didn't have a personal chef, no I don't have fortunes so I didn't train everyday. Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section)...In that photo I had on a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!!"

The mother-of-two said that if she had "posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have been shamed too."

"Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?," She questioned. "Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way?"

Kramer called on women to "be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman has a different journey."

"Can we lift someone up but not year yourself down in the process with comparing? Let's give that a try," she wrote.

The singer and her beau, Mike Caussin, welcomed their second child on Nov. 29.