Jeffree Star Loses Partnership With Morphe Cosmetics in Wake of Various Controversies

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Brooklyn Beckham’s engagement, bad news for Jeffree Star and more, below!

Jeffree Star Dumped by Morphe Cosmetics

On Sunday (July 12), Morphe announced they will be cutting ties with Jeffree Star. Jeffree Star Cosmetics responded on Instagram saying that they were “shocked and extremely saddened” by the news. (via People)

Is Your State One of the Most Sunburned?

According to Google, Hawaii has the most sunburns, followed by South Carolina and Florida, which tie at number two. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, Alaska has the least sunburns.) (via Zippia)

David Beckham Responds to Brooklyn Beckham’s Engagement

On Saturday (July 11), Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz, who he has been dating since 2019. The model and photographer popped the question nearly two weeks ago. The following day, David Beckham congratulated the young couple via Instagram. (via Capital FM)

Starbucks Requires Wearing Masks at All Times

Starbucks has announced that beginning July 15, the company will require all customers to wear masks inside their locations at all times. The decision to require masks in all company stores was based on guidelines given to them from the CDC and local governing bodies. (via Delish)

Cardi B Files for Baby Clothes Trademark

Cardi B seems to have babies on her mind—baby clothes, that is. The rapper wants to trademark her name for a baby clothes business. Her Fashion Nova line was an instant hit, and she has teamed up with other brands in the past as well. Will her baby clothes business follow suit? (via TMZ)

Colorado Mom Adopts 1-Year-Old After Learning She Was Children’s Biological Sibling

A Colorado mom adopted a 1-year-old named Jackson after learning that her two adopted children—Hannah and Grayson—had a third biological sibling. (via People)

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s House Arrests Ends in a Few Weeks

Tekashi’s house arrest is almost up. The rapper, who will be released August 1, claims that he will be cautious and remain motivated by making music. He will still be on supervised release for five years, but he will be free to go about. He is also reportedly talking to his security team about concerns regarding others who may seek revenge for his snitching. (via TMZ)