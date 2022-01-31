Jenna Jameson is giving her fans an update on her health woes.

In early January, after she suddenly lost the ability to walk following two weeks of "throwing up" constantly, Jameson's partner, Lior Bitton, rushed the former adult film star to the hospital.

After some initial testing, doctors diagnosed the 47-year-old with Guillain-Barré Syndrome — a rare autoimmune disorder in which a person's own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

What causes people to develop the debilitating disease is still unclear, but most cases occur after a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Shortly after, Bitton updated Jameson's fans on social media, letting them know she was still hospitalized but that her doctors had reversed her diagnosis.

"It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG [therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies]. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré… We'll keep you posted," Bitton said in a video posted to Jameson's Instagram, according to Page Six.

On Sunday (Jan. 30), the I Dream of Jenna alum shared a video via her Instagram Story of her laying in a hospital bed, with an update on her ongoing mystery illness.

"So I wanted to check in. I know a lot of people are wondering what's going on. I've got a few DMs [from] people saying, 'We haven't seen your face in a while,'" she said.

"Well, I am still in the hospital and I'm feeling a little bit better, but they're still searching for answers of what's going on. I am still unable to walk. I have movement, I just can't bear weight. Hopefully we'll have answers soon," she continued.

Jameson concluded her clip with a message to her followers, saying, "I love you guys."

Jameson and Bitton got engaged in 2015 following her second divorce from actor John G. "Jay" Grdina. The pair share 4-year-old daughter Batel.

We at PopCrush wish Jenna a speedy recovery!