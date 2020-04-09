Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake’s Hilarious Quarantine Song Is Too Relatable

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B's stimulus package, Jimmy and Justin's quarantine remix and more, below!

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake's Quarantine Remix

Check out this hilarious remix that Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon created out of a conversation!

More People Are Reaching Out to Their Ex During Quarantine

A new survey reveals that more people are communicating with people from their past since the start of quarantine. Many have reportedly admitted that the events of the past few weeks prompted them to reach out to an ex, or seemed to be the reason their ex reached out to them. When people are faced with a personal tragedy or a moment of distress, that is when they gravitate towards what is familiar to them. The state of "doom" that our country is in is making people reckless and so long term consequences are going out the window. (via The Cut)

Authorities Warn of Stimulus Check Scammers

Starting this week, stimulus checks are expected to begin getting deposited into some of bank accounts. If the IRS is depositing the money right into your account, you have nothing to worry about. However, if you are expecting a check in the mail, there are some things you should look out for when it comes to scammers. Check out some tips via Radio.com.

Cardi B and Fashion Nova Team Up With Their Own Stimulus Package

Shout out to Cardi B and Fashion Nova! They're teaming up to give away $1,000 every hour to families struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Apply here.

Nike Turning Shoe Parts Into Face Shields for Health Care Workers

The shoe brand announced that its factories will start making face shields and powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to help health care workers in need. Nike will reportedly be re-purposing collar padding from shoes, cords from apparel and drawstring bags, and the plastic used to make the brand's signature Air soles to make the face shields. All of the gear will be given to health care workers working on the front lines of COVID-19. (via TMZ)

Joel Osteen Hosting Virtual Easter Sunday Service

Even though it feels nothing like Easter week, Joel Osteen will host a huge virtual service and he's tapped Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry and Kanye West to participate. Kanye and his infamous Sunday Service choir will be performing from L.A. and providing all of the music for the service. Tyler Perry will be providing some words of encouragement to the country. And Mariah Carey will be doing a special tribute to all the health care workers and front line workers by singing her song "Hero." (via The Shade Room)