Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Katy Perry and Lil Nas X's benefit festival, Scott Disick's rehab troubles and more, below!

Joe Exotic Wants a Pardon From Trump

Joe Exotic and his team reportedly plan on presenting a case to President Trump for exoneration. They're claiming that Joe was wrongly convicted for the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. Read their interesting grounds for a pardon via TMZ.

People Are Missing Their Work Spouse During Quarantine

A recent survey conducted about employees' "relationships with their work spouse vs. their actual partner" revealed that 63% of employees working from home think they would be more productive if they were in lockdown with their work spouse instead of their actual partner. 1 in 10 people surveyed say they have mistakenly called their real spouse by their work spouse's name, while 41% of New Jersey residents in particular say they miss their work spouse more than they think they would miss their actual real spouse. That's a higher percentage than any other state! (via PRPioneer)

Are Social Bubbles the Future?

Many are wondering what life will look like when quarantine restrictions are lifted, and experts suggest that social bubbles will be the new normal. Countries like New Zealand are already trying it out. So, what is a social bubble?

A bubble is your household — the people you live with. But you can slightly extend your bubble. Now, these people do not need to live in the same household but the group must be local, exclusive and small. Under this extended social bubble, as long as everyone involved is adhering to the same rules and only interact within the bubble, the chance of infection is greatly reduced compared to normal interactions. (via CNN)

Scott Disick Suing Rehab Facility

Scott Disick apparently checked himself into rehab last week... and has already checked himself out, with plans to sue the facility. While at the facility, rumors spread that he was there to treat drug and alcohol use. However, his lawyer says that's not true. Reportedly, he wanted to come to terms and deal with the pain he has been suffering for years due to the sudden death of his parents. Disick checked himself into a facility in Colorado, but somehow a photo of him inside the facility was leaked to the press. The reality TV star's team believes the photo was taken by a staff member and not a patient, and now they plan on taking legal action. (via TMZ)

Katy Perry and Lil Nas X Team up for COVID-19 Relief Concert

Katy Perry and Lil Nas X will be co-headlining an online festival to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The concert will be streamed via fast fashion e-retailer SHEIN’s free app this upcoming Saturday, May 9 at 1 PM (PST). Artists like Rita Ora and Doja Cat will also be performing, with guest appearances by Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, Madelaine Petsch, Storm Reid and Tyler Cameron. During the show, viewers will also be able to donate through a link on the app. (via JustJared)

Wendy’s Pulls Burgers off Menus Due to Meat Shortages

Wendy's will be pulling burgers from their menus at some locations. The coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted the meat supply chain, with many meat plants currently closed. There have also been reports that over 5,000 people who work at meat plants across 19 states have contracted the virus. According to TODAY, closures across 119 different plants have stopped 25% of pork production and 10% of beef production in the U.S. (via WPST)