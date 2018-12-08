This is How Joe Jonas Knew Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Were a ‘Match Made in Heaven’

Joe Jonas knew early on that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were meant to be.

ET Online caught up with the DNCE frontman during an event in New York after his little brother's big day, and had a few questions about the relationship between the newlyweds. The elder Jonas told the outlet there were no shortage of signs that Nick, 26, and Chopra would be heading down the aisle eventually.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe said. "My fave hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

Earlier this week Joe went to bat for his brother and Chopra's relationship, after The Cut published an opinion piece calling the Quantico star "a global scam artist." The piece, which was later retracted, suggested that the pair were not actually in love, but rather that Chopra, 36, was looking to up her celebrity. Joe and fiancee Sophie Turner both spoke out about the piece, slamming it as baseless and insensitive.

"This is disgusting," Joe tweeted. "@TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."

Neither Nick, nor Chopra, has addressed the controversy. The pair has been basking in post-marital bliss. Chopra recently posted a photo of Nick to her Instagram Story, writing "Husband vibes."