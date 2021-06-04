Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out who's filling in for Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise, JoJo Siwa's party scare and more, below.

JoJo Siwa's Pride Party: Paramedics Called for Reported Overdose



JoJo Siwa, who recently came out as queer and announced that she is dating her best friend Kylie Prew, threw a party at her house to kick off Pride 2021 on Wednesday (June 2). It's been reported that paramedics arrived at the party around 8 p.m. to treat a male guest around 30 years old who allegedly overdosed on LSD. Details have yet to be confirmed. (via Just Jared)

David Spade To Guest Host Bachelor in Paradise

Chris Harrison will not be hosting this summer's season of Bachelor in Paradise. Following controversy surrounding his defense of former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's history of racist behavior, Harrison decided a break would be best. Instead, a series of guest hosts will appear in his place. Actor and comedian David Spade is one confirmed host, as well as former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. (via Variety)

Logan Paul Prepares for Sunday's Floyd Mayweather Fight

Logan Paul recently moved out of Los Angeles to focus on boxing. In his new $13 million mansion in Puerto Rico, he has been spending his time training for his next fight against retired boxer Floyd Mayweather. The fight will take place this Sunday (June 6) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (via New York Post)

Gianna Bryant Shoes Released Without Vanessa's Permission

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to explain how the Nike MAMBACITA shoes honoring her late daughter Gianna Bryant were released without her permission. In the post, Bryant wrote that "the MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefiting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract to sell these shoes." She added that "Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls."

Tiffany Haddish Looking To Adopt

Actress Tiffany Haddish wants to adopt a child, stating that especially after the pandemic, many kids have been left without a loving home. Her preferences? Someone above the age of five, who already knows how to talk and is already potty-trained! (via Page Six)

Ariana Grande Receives Sweet Wedding Gift From PETA

A gift perfect for two vegan newlyweds: a tandem bike! Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez received a new bicycle with faux leather seats from PETA. Not an inch of it was constructed use any animal products. (via TMZ)

Scooter Braun Adds The Kid LAROI To Star-Studded Management Roster

Scooter Braun — who has managed Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ashley Graham, Usher and Demi Lovato — just added an exciting new client to his roster: 17-year-old "Without You" singer The Kid LAROI. (via Just Jared)

Ally Brooke: Dancing with the Stars Took a Toll on My Mental Health

Singer Ally Brooke, who appeared on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, revealed that she almost quit the show. Looking back on her time on the dancing competition show, she described how she received a lot of hate after being in the bottom two with actor James Van Der Beek, who ended up getting eliminated upon finding out his wife had a miscarriage. (via People)