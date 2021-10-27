Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the latest Bachelorette split, the JoBros' new comedy special and more, below.

The Jonas Brothers Are Getting a New Netflix Special

Get ready! Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are coming out with their own Netflix comedy special on Nov. 23. The special is called Jonas Brothers Family Roast and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Call It Quits

Well, that was short-lived... Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes from The Bachelorette announced on Monday (Oct. 25) that they have decided to go their separate ways. A source close to the couple said their split had to do with them being long-distance. (via Page Six)

What Is the 'Great Resignation'?

America is currently in the midst of what is being called the "Great Resignation." In August alone, nearly 5 million workers quit their jobs. People are fed up with being underpaid, and the majority of Americans want to work remotely these days. (via The Shade Room)

Dave Chappelle Willing to Have Discussion With Trans Community... Under Certain Conditions

Dave Chappelle says that he is willing to have a conversation with the trans community in the wake of his recent controversy with Netflix, but that he's only willing to talk if his own conditions are met. (via TMZ)

Woman Sues Kellogg's for Lack of Berries in Pop-Tarts

A class action lawsuit has been filed against food corporation Kellogg's. Elizabeth Russett is claiming that the fruit filling in Pop-Tarts' Frosted Strawberry toaster pastries is mostly comprised of other fruits and not berries. (via NY Post)