JoBros Reunion Over Before It Began?

Nick Jonas Announces New Solo Song, Seemingly Ends JoBros Reunion

The Jonas Brothers reunion apparently ended before it began as the band is now moving forward with individual projects and reportedly shelving a recorded band album. Nick Jonas has announced a new single called "Spaceman," due out February 25. (via The Sun)

Kris Jenner Launching Beauty and Skincare Line

Kris Jenner has filed trademark documents for the rights to the phrases "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare." Her daughters Kim and Kylie already run highly successful beauty and makeup lines. (via TMZ)

Is Jennifer Lawrence Starring In New Fantastic Four Movie?

Rumors are swirling around Hollywood that Jennifer Lawrence is in talks for the role of Susan Storm/Invisible Woman in a new Fantastic Four movie. However, these are just rumors at the moment. After Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, and with it, the rights to the Fantastic Four, a new Fantastic Four should be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (via BroBible)

Friendships Benefit From Jealousy

Researchers at Arizona State University say that jealousy can actually strengthen a friendship. If someone feels the threat of being replaced, it can sometimes lead to them becoming a better friend, thus benefiting the friendship as a whole. (via Study Finds)

USDA: Don't Store Food Outside During Power Outages

When winter storms hit and power outages occur, you might think that the best option for keeping food cold is to store it in the snow. However, the USDA urges against this and instead suggests that you store perishables in a cooler along with homemade ice cubes or freezer ice packs. (via Yahoo! Life)

Beyoncé Helps Out Home State of Texas Following Brutal Winter Storm

Texas native Beyoncé is providing assistance to Texans after many experienced devastating power outages and loss of homes due to burst pipes. Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life have teamed up together to provide this relief. (via People)

Florida Women Dressed Up as Old Ladies to Receive COVID Vaccine

Two Florida women dressed as elderly ladies in an effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It seems like the ruse worked once before... because the women were caught going for their second dose! Officials say the women were 34 and 44 years old. (via WESH)