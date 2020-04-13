Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Jordyn Woods' debut album, celebrities cheering on health care workers and more, below!

Jordyn Woods Is Releasing an Album

Jordyn Woods has been thriving ever since she stopped being friends with the Kardashians. She recently made her way—spoiler alert!—to the Top 8 on The Masked Singer and she even recently revealed she has plans to further her singing career. In a new interview, she told fans to expect her debut album by the end of 2020. Woods said that her first priority when getting out of quarantine is to head to the studio. (via Entertainment Tonight)

Americans Are Drinking on the Job While in Quarantine

A new study released by Alcohol.org shows that Americans in every state admit they've been drinking on the job while under quarantine. The study also shows that beer is the drink of choice for most people. (via TMZ)

Know What's Available at Your Supermarket From Home

A new app called OurStreets Supplies lets you know what's available at your local supermarket. The app allows people to report back on what they could, and couldn’t, find at their grocery stores and pharmacies. That way, before going to the store, people can use the app to see if the items they are in need of are available or not. Not only that, but the app also allows users to report whether there is enough space for shoppers to be able to practice safe social distancing. (via Radio.com)

Netflix To Release New Dating Show

On Friday (April 17), Netflix will release a new reality dating show called Too Hot to Handle. Ten promiscuous singles will be living on an exotic island together. They aren't allowed to kiss, sexually engage each other or engage in self-pleasure of any kind. A $100,000 grand prize awaits contestants who can keep their hands to themselves. If a contestant breaks the rules, the amount of the prize money decreases. (via BallerAlert)

Celebrities Cheer on Health Care Workers

Every single evening at 7 PM EST, residents of NYC stand outside on their balconies or fire escapes and shout, as well as bang on pots and pans, for three minutes as a way to cheer and express gratitude for those working the front lines. See celebrities get in on the action, below: