Justin Bieber Offers to Fly Out to One Fan’s Home for a Private Concert to Raise COVID-19 Relief

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Tuner's couples TikTok challenge, how to win a private performance from Justin Bieber and more, below!

Win a Private Performance From Justin Bieber

New challenge alert! On Tuesday (April 14), Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, created a new challenge that tons of celebrities have already got in on. He is challenging celebrities from all industries to auction off a prized possession and raise money for COVID-19 relief.

According to Hip Hop DX, the #ALLINCHALLENGE is dedicated to addressing food inequality. Justin Bieber recently stepped up to the plate and said he's going to do something a little different: He is offering to fly out to one lucky person's home and give them a private concert! And yes, he will even sing "One Less Lonely Girl."

Average American Streams Eight Hours of Content Daily

A new survey conducted by OnePoll (on behalf of Tubi) reveals that the average American is currently streaming eight hours of content per day. That's an entire work shift! Many are even finishing three TV series per week. Plus, 65% of surveyed parents said they’re allowing their children to watch more TV and movies during the pandemic. (via Study Finds)

5 Ways To Maintain Your Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

With many people stuck at home, laid off and dealing with increased levels of stress and anxiety, it's easy to fall into depression. Here are five ways to maintain your mental health amid the outbreak. (via WPST)

Keep up with family and loved ones

Exercise

Turn off the TV

Focus on the light at the end of the tunnel

Be kind

You Can Now Invite a Llama or Goat to Your Zoom Call for $65

You can now invite a farm animal into your Zoom meeting for the low price of $65! The Sweet Farm animal sanctuary has thought of a way to break up the monotony of everyday webcam calls. For less than $100, you can receive a video chat from a goat, pig, sheep, cow, llama or any other farm animal. The farm animal of your choice will make their grand entrance into your call and stay for 10 minutes. According to the New York Post, you can also get a 25 minute virtual tour of the entire farm for $250. (via WPST)

Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Resume, But Only If...



Dr. Fauci says that bringing back sports is possible, and baseball, hockey and basketball can resume under a few conditions. Find out what they are in the video below:

Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci Get Their Own Bobble Heads

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, is getting a bobble head. The figure went on pre-sale yesterday for $25; $5 from each sale will be donated to the American Hospital Association's Protect the Heroes campaign. Dr. Fauci also has a bobble head and has already raised more than $130,000. (via TMZ)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Do Couples TikTok Challenge

Check out the cute celebrity pair doing the viral TikTok challenge, below: