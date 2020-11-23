Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin Bieber's Google Images issue, Nicki Minaj's new documentary and more, below.

Justin Bieber Thinks Google's Image Search Is Trying to Sabotage Him

On Thursday (November 19), Justin Bieber shared an Instagram Story admitting that he’s extremely upset with the top photos of him that appear when you search his name on Google. The pop star claims that he looks extremely “disheveled” in the images, which were taken during a January 2020 red carpet while he was battling Lyme disease. He also believes that the images are being circulated on purpose, though he's not sure why. Justin, we’re glad you’re feeling better, but for what it’s worth, you look good in any picture! (via Just Jared)

Nicki Minaj Announces HBO Max Docuseries

According to Nicki Minaj, a new HBO Max documentary series will give an "unfiltered" and "next level" look at her life. (via People)

Max Ehrich Claims Demi Lovato 'Exploited' Their Breakup

After Demi Lovato made a joke about her broken engagement while hosting the People’s Choice Awards this month, Max Ehrich took to Instagram to tell her to leave him alone. When the pop star posted pictures showing off her new haircut, Ehrich commented, "Stop talking about me at award shows.” If that wasn’t enough, he went on to tell her that "exploiting our breakup for clout at PCAs is not chill." (via Cosmopolitan)

Stranger Things Reveals 8 New Cast Members

We've been waiting to go back to Hawkins, Indiana! Eight new cast members were recently announced for the series' upcoming fourth season, which now includes Jamie Campbell Bower, Robert Englund and Eduardo Franco. (via Just Jared)

One Third of Americans Have a Secret Fund Stashed Away From Their Partner

A survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of SockX found that 37 percent of people keep a secret stash of money—$2,006 on average—that they don’t tell their partner about. The survey also found that the average couple has seven arguments per month, while 31 percent of couples fight about debt concerns; 30 percent believe they spend too much money; and 23 percent believe that their partner spends too much money. (via Swnsdigital)

Gordon Ramsay Donated $50K Towards MasterChef Junior Star's Cancer Battle

Gordan Ramsay may seem like he has a heart of stone on television, but behind all the cameras, he really has a heart of gold. Back in August, when beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins was battling angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, an extremely rare form of cancer, Ramsay sent him $50,000 to go towards his treatments. He also set up a GoFundMe for the young boy. Unfortunately, Watkins passed away on Monday, November 16, after a yearlong battle. (via TMZ)