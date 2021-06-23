Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Met With the French President

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin and Hailey's meeting with the president of France, Lorde's new album details and more, below.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With the French President

Justin Bieber requested to meet with France's President Emmanuel Macron. On Monday, he and his wife Hailey met with President Macron at the Élysée Palace to discuss societal issues affecting young people today. (via Independent)

Another 'Bachelorette' Star Speaks Out Against the Show

Former Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay opened up about feeling exploited by the Bachelor franchise. She said she accepted the position of the Bachelorette in hopes of bringing the diversity the series had lacked for years, but instead of feeling empowered, Lindsay felt she was used as a mere "token" to make it seem as if the show was being progressive. She also mentioned not being accepted by certain toxic Bachelor fans, who she called the "Bachelor Klan." (via Yahoo!)

New Lorde Album Coming August

The 24-year-old singer officially announced her new album, Solar Power, which is set to drop in August. To support the album, Lorde plans to tour in grassy fields and theaters next spring, as opposed to the traditional large arenas, in order to create a more intimate experience. Continuing to go against social norms, Lorde also plans to sell vinyl albums instead of CDs, which would likely end up in a landfill. (via People)

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea Going on a 'Feel Good' Tour



Mr. Worldwide, a.k.a Pitbull, has announced his I feel Good Tour. The tour kicks off Aug. 20, with none other than special guest Iggy Azalea. Pitbull is excited to perform songs from his forthcoming English album for the first time. (via Billboard)

Would You Give up Social Media for Money?

Social media users were polled to see how much money they would need to be paid in order to give up social media for good. As it turns out, one in five respondents said they would need a minimum of $1 million dollars to give it up, while 70 percent would need at least $10,000. Only 30 percent said they would do it for less than that. Social media has become such a large part of society that many would not be willing to sign off at all. (via Cision PR Newswire)

Iggy Azalea Appearing on New Dating Show

Iggy Azalea is looking for love after her split with Playboi Carti. And what better way to get back into the dating game than on a new reality TV show? Azalea will appear on an updated version of The Dating Game, in which three bachelors will be seated behind a curtain and answer questions about themselves. From there, the contestant will pick a winner. Wishing Iggy the best of luck in her search for love! (via TMZ)

Thighs on the Rise Amid Chicken Wing Shortages

Chicken wing prices have skyrocketed over the past few months. Now, Wingstop, which is known for their, well, wings, has started advising customers to buy their chicken thighs. The company released a virtual platform called "Thighstop," available on Doordash and Uber Eats. (via CNN Business)