Kacey Musgraves Wins Album of the Year at 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves took home the 2019 Grammy Award for Album of the Year Sunday night (Feb. 10).

In her acceptance speech, Musgraves thanked her team, family and fans for the win and said, "It was unbelievable to even be in a category with such gigantic albums, such really brilliant works of art. It's really crazy but I'm really thankful. Winning this doesn't make my album any better than any others in that category."

"Life is pretty tumultuous for all of us right now," she noted. "I would have nothing without songs. It's all about the songs."

Musgraves' album Golden Hour was released on March 30, 2018, and features tracks like "Butterflies" and "Space Cowboy."

Tonight's Album of the Year win marks Musgraves' sixth Grammy win and her ninth nomination.

The full list of Album of the Year nominees for this year's Grammy's included Invasion of Privacy (Cardi B), By the Way, I Forgive You (Brandi Carlile), Scorpion (Drake), H.E.R. (H.E.R.), Beerbongs & Bentleys (Post Malone), Dirty Computer (Janelle Monae), Golden Hour (Kacey Musgraves) and Black Panther: The Album (Kendrick Lamar and various artists).

Last year's Album of the Year winner was Bruno Mars.