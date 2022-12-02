Kanye West Reddit Turned Into Taylor Swift Fan Forum Following Rapper’s Antisemitism

It appears as though the tables have turned for fans of the embattled rapper Kanye West.

Yesterday, (Dec. 1) West appeared on Alex Jones' Infowars show, where he spewed several antisemitic remarks such as that he sees "good things about Hitler" and that "I love Hitler."

However, his fans have turned the artist's Reddit page into that of a Taylor Swift appreciation area.

The post that spearheaded the movement declared the new area: "This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas" and has more than 33,000 upvotes.

Since its declaration as a Swift fan site, comments have come in and shown support for her and how she was previously treated unfairly by west back in 2016/2017.

"I absolutely loathed [Swift] back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye’s side in their beef. Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music and it’s awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person," one person took the time to comment.

Other posts have gone on to decide which Swift album is the best and which one is the most under appreciated, with her self-titled project and 2020's Evermore leading the pack.

While Swift has not commented on the matter as of reporting, her beef with West has been well documented in the media over the years.

Their first entanglement happened at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist to declare that Beyonce had one of the best music videos of all time.

Then, in 2016, he made a video for his song "Famous," which depicted several naked figures. One such figure was of Swift. It didn't end there, as he included the line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---h famous" in the song.

Additionally, West and his former wife Kim Kardashian shared a video clip that seemingly showed Swift giving her approval, only to find out the clip was edited.