Katy Perry’s Grandma Dies Just Days After Her Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry shared a heartfelt tribute for her grandmother, who passed away just days after the singer announced she's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The pop star, who confirmed she's pregnant in her new "Never Worn White" music video last week, revealed her grandma Ann died on Sunday, March 7. She was 99 years old. In a touching Instagram post, Perry says she hopes her little bundle of joy will cross paths with her grandmother in the afterlife's "waiting room."

"I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday," Perry wrote. "My heart hopes so."

"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did," she continued. "May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them."

Perry shared the Instagram tribute alongside a series of photos and videos, including an emotional clip telling her grandmother she's having a baby. "Grandma, it's Katy," the 35-year-old can be heard saying. "I just wanted to tell you, I know you're not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you."

She continued, "You remember me? Katy? I'm going to tell you that I'm going to have a baby. I'm pregnant, grandma! Katy is finally pregnant, she's the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you."

You can see Katy Perry's full tribute to her late grandmother, below: