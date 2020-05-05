Katy Perry’s Madonna-Inspired Maternity Met Gala Look Revealed

Katy Perry shared the Madonna-inspired maternity outfit she would have worn to the 2020 Met Gala.

On Monday (May 4), the pregnant singer, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom this summer, posted a photo of the corset she planned to wear to fashion's biggest night out had it not been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jean Paul Gaultier copper-colored look featured a cone bra and a matching bump cover, a clear reference to the corset the French designer created for Madonna’s Blonde Ambition tour in 1990.

"what would have been... #TheMetBall2020," the mom-to-be captioned the shot.

Check out Perry's 2020 Met Gala look for yourself, below:

Other celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts and Amanda Seyfried, also shared photos of the stunning gowns they would have worn to the big event.

Last month, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Met Gala will be postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Anna Wintour said. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

No new Met Gala date has been announced yet.