Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reveal the Gender of Their Baby

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom revealed the sex of their baby and it's a girl!

The singer and actor shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday (April 3). The 35-year-old shared a photo of Bloom with a face filled with pink cream and had "Girls Run The World" set as the location. "It's a girl," she captioned the sweet post.

During a recent concert in Australia on International Women's Day, Perry told the crowd that she hopes her baby is a girl, she certainly got her wish. Perry made her pregnancy announcement through her music video for "Never Worn White" where she revealed her growing belly bump during the end scene.

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she said during an Instagram Live video in March, per E Online. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

See the announcement, below.