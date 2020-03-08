Katy Perry Reveals What Gender She Hopes Her Baby Will Be

Katy Perry revealed that she hopes her baby is a girl!

The "Never Really Over" singer performed on International Women's Day on Sunday (March 8) in Melbourne, Australia for the Women's Cricket World Cup Final. "I hope it's a girl," Perry exclaimed to the crowd during her performance, while referencing her baby bump.

Saturday's pre-performance press appearance was her first public outing since her pregnancy announcement and was the first time she was photographed with her adorable baby bump. Perry made the pregnancy announcement via her "Never Worn White" music video on Friday (March 6). The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Bloom shares his 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," Perry tweeted after the big reveal, and added, "or carry around a big purse lol."

Perry admitted that she was "a bit nervous" about sharing the personal announcement in the song and music video. She shared that she has never gotten this much love and support and that it is "overwhelmingly lovely."

Watch her performance, below.