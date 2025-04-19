Kelly Clarkson Makes Major Announcement on Social Media, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

Kelly Clarkson is back! The pop icon made a major announcement regarding new music on social media.

On Friday (April 18), the American Idol winner teased her new single.

"Soon…," Clarkson simply captioned a post on Instagram.

She shared what appeared to be the cover of a new single called "Where Have You Been."

Although just a little tease, it was enough to send her fans into a frenzy.

"Whereeee have you beeen all my lifeeeee! So excited for the new single!" one person wrote.

"We’ve been waiting, is where we’ve been! Lfgggggg!" another user commented.

"WHO, WHAT, WHERE? Oh my god!!!! YESSSSSS," a third person said.

Clarkson has kept fans guessing lately with unexplained absences from her daytime talk show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show may be the mother-of-two's main job as of late, but as previously reported, she is contemplating her future on daytime TV.

Clarkson reportedly wants to spend more time with her two children—daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, 8—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"Kelly’s No. 1 priority is her children, and they always will be," an insider spilled, adding: "The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South."

Keeping herself busy, Clarkson recently announced that she was heading back to Las Vegas.

The "Stronger" singer will kick off her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on July 4, running through August 16.

Clarkson's last album, chemistry, was released in 2023.