Hollywood is paying tribute to the late Kelly Preston, who passed away Sunday (July 12) after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Mariah Carey, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver and more celebrities used social media to mourn the 57-year-old actress after her husband John Travolta confirmed his "beautiful wife" had died following a "courageous fight" with cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The actor continued, "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Many offered their support to Travolta in the comments of his post. Sarah Paulson wrote, "Love you so", while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added, "So incredibly sorry for your loss! Sending so much love to your beautiful family."

"Oh John. Sending you and your family all the love in the world," Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel wrote.

"Always Be My Baby" singer Mariah Carey commented, "Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment."

Selma Blair added, "I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always ready with comfort and grace. What team you were. She will be so missed."

See more celebrity reactions and tributes, below:

Preston, who is survived by Travolta and their two children, is best known for her roles in films like Jerry Maguire, Jack Frost, The Cat in the Hat, Gotti and The Last Song with Miley Cyrus.